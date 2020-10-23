U.S. Tops 70,000 New Cases In A Day For The First Time Since July

71,671 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the U.S. on Thursday, the most in one day since the most recent spark in July, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday around 63,000 new cases had been reported.

The numbers are especially concerning to Black communities who have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic due to systemic racism affecting health outcomes on all levels.

Black people are more predisposed to certain conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and asthma, all of which could drastically weaken your immune system with limited resources to fight off the coronavirus.

And as researchers work to create a coronavirus vaccine to help accelerate herd immunity, Black communities hold legitimate suspicions due to our history of medical violence in America.

There were 856 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the death toll to more than 223,000 people who died in the U.S. from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic earlier this year.

At least nine states set single-day infection rates records on Friday including, Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin, West Virginia, North Dakota, Indiana, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. And as of midday Saturday, Indiana and Ohio had set records, according to The New York Times.

Around the globe numbers are peaking, a record 415,000-plus cases on Friday.

Domestically, the nationwide seven-day average has increased by nearly 8,000 daily new cases since last Friday.

Public health experts are surveying to see if Thursday’s spike is a conditional or points to a larger pattern. When the U.S. hit a record of more than 77,000 cases in mid-July, it topped the 70,000-mark on several other days as well — and the numbers stayed worryingly high through the end of the month.

Health officials have noticed a rise in testing levels since July. While 856,567 tests were reported on July 16 – the date of the previous high – the country reported more than a million tests on two days this week. The U.S. first surpassed the million mark in mid-September.