Reasons You’re Tired That Have Nothing To Do With Sleep

When you’re tired, it can feel like you’re never fully present in your life. You see people around you smiling, talking, and interacting, and you almost feel like you’re watching them on a screen rather than being right there with them. You want so badly to feel fully there, but you can’t. You know you aren’t fully alert and aren’t completely taking in every experience and sensation. But that’s what life is like for the chronically fatigued. Others may say, “Just get some more sleep” or “Just get some coffee.” But for those who are always tired, the issues run deeper than that – it’s not something one nap or latte can fix. In fact, caffeine can sometimes just create an anxious buzz, but not make someone actually feel fully present.

If any of this sounds like you, you may be frustrated if you actually get enough sleep. As far as you know, you clock more hours of rest than certain friends and family members who are somehow perkier than you are. So what’s up? Well, there could be reasons behind your fatigue that have nothing to do with not getting enough sleep. Here are a few of them.

How tired is too tired?

Some of us grow up with the idea that exhaustion is just a part of life. In childhood, we hear parents complaining of being tired, and joking about surviving off of caffeine. As a society, we can normalize exhaustion. But it is important to identify extreme fatigue, as it may be a sign of an underlying issue. The medical community suggests speaking to an expert if your fatigue is so bad that you doze off at times you need to be alert (like when driving), you struggle to concentrate or remember things, or it’s hard for you to complete necessary activities.