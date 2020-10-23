The Only Kristen We Acknowledge Is Welker: How The NBC News Journalist Won The Last Presidential Debate

We have reached the promised land, the last of the presidential debates are over where we no longer have to watch two old white men battle it out for White House.

But all jokes aside, the debates are an important tool to our Democracy, only when everything works together for the greater good, which relies solely on the shoulders of the moderator.

At the final debate on Thursday night NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker delivered in all ways possible by also making history as the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate after Carole Simpson in 1992.

She began the debate by staunchly laying out the expectations for Donald Trump and Joe Biden, warning that she was not here to be another Chris Wallace.

“On behalf of the voters I’m going to ask you to speak one at a time,” Welker said in the beginning of the debate.

Throughout the night Welker showed restraint and poise when confronted with tense sparring between Biden and Trump who still engaged in multiple exchanges, even with the promise of having their mics muted.

Welker gave adequate response time for each side to make their point and offered numerous opportunities for a counter point. And when things did waver towards the rails, she had no problem reigning it in or pushing back when need be.

However a fair critique came from the President of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill, who expressed disappointment that Welker didn’t push back when Trump uttered “Good” after Biden brought up the gruesome fact that the parents of 542 migrant children in detention centers have yet to be located.

Welker’s NBC colleagues and journalists from all the major outlets and networks commended her for Thursday night’s debate.

It had to be especially difficult for Welker who faced insults and attacks from Trump everyday over the last week.

From vicious retweets to call outs at MAGA rallies, Trump has called Welker, unfair, unfit and labeled her a “radical Democrat.”

Several pointed out that Trump is past due on an apology over his childish and targeted antics.

At the end Trump had no choice but to eat his words.

And with that we leave with this.