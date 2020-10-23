5 Ways To Make Your Virtual HBCU Homecoming Feel Like You’re On The Yard

This time last year, my best friend and I were down in Atlanta coming back to our Airbnb from eating out at one of our favorite food spots, pouring drinks into whatever recyclable bottle we had at the time, and texting our old plugs to find out what the move was for the night. This year, I tear up every time someone mentions the word “homecoming.” Three years out of the Spelman gates, I couldn’t wait to parade around with my hair did, nails did, everything did. Now, that’s a dub.

Thankfully, YouTube Originals in collaboration with BET+ has put our woes to an end with their HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard livestream. On Saturday, October 24th, you, your homegirls, their sorority sisters, and old roommates can come together on this digital platform to bring the yard to us despite racial and health-related pandemics sweeping the nation. That includes the whole nine yards (pun intended) of step shows, a battle of the bands, and a live concert featuring 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Ari Lennox, Busta Rhymes, NLE Choppa, and Tye Tribbett.

In honor of homecoming week across various HBCUs, including my own alma mater, here are a few ways to bring homecoming happiness to your humble abode without risking your health, catching COVID, or dropping bread on flights.

Get Dressed. Periodt. I bet you’re thinking about all of the killer outfits you’d be wearing to tailgate, the concerts, and the alumni brunches at your old stomping grounds, right? Well, just because social distancing is in order doesn’t mean that your sense of fashion has to suffer. Beat your face, wear that cute bodycon dress or jumpsuit paired with some cute indoor fuzzy slippers with the toes out, and look as poppin’ as you would on the promenade. Look good, feel good!

Pour It Up. Girl, you know if you were at homecoming right now, you’d be pregaming just to walk around campus and reminisce with your closest girlfriends. Why can’t you do the same at home? Grab a bottle of champagne and make some mimosas, or make your own custom mixed drink if you’re on that type of timing, and keep the drinks flowing. At least if you’re inside, you don’t have to worry about who’s going to be the designated driver.

Throw A [Zoom] Party. If quarantine has taught me anything, it’s that technology has been a lifesaver when it comes to the connectivity and maintenance of relationships. If you and your homecoming homegirls are states apart, at least you can save your money on airfare and accommodations for a free Zoom account. Get all your friends on Zoom, Hopin, Skype, or FaceTime if your phone can take the juice and get the party started together. There’s strength in numbers!

Have An HBCU Movie Marathon. Thanks to Strong Black Lead and my Spelman sister Jasmyn Lawson, Netflix has done a better job at representation, diversity, and inclusion when it comes to our choices of flicks. Fire up Spike Lee’s “School Daze” or stream “Stomp The Yard” or “Drumline” through your cable provider to live vicariously through the fictional campus life of Columbus Short, Nick Cannon, or Megan Good. We rep the Thetas!

Curate Your Own Neo-Soul and Hip-Hop Concert. One of my favorite parts of homecoming were the concerts, especially if we had someone dope lined up. While you won’t be within arms reach of Elle Varner or be able to turn up with Rae Sremmurd, try curating your own homecoming playlist and blast it through the house as you pregame.