102-Year-Old World War II Veteran Celebrated Her Birthday By Going Skydiving For The First Time

For her 102 birthday, Vivian “Millie” Bailey, a decorated World War II veteran, wanted to do something adventurous to mark the day.

She looked to an unconventional celebration and was inspired to try out skydiving after watching former President George H.W. Bush jump out of a plane for his 90th birthday.

“I was inspired by the fact that he did it,” Millie told WJLA. “The fact that a person at that age could do the jump.”

The event was captured in October 18 during a taping of the Honor Flight Heroes series which is set to air air on Veterans Day on Discovery Networks’ American Heroes Channel.

“I’m going to push you out,” Cornelius, her skydive instructor at said. “Do you push me out before you come out?” she asked. “If you want to go on a real adventure but I think we should stick together” he said through a laugh moments before the big leap.

“It was wonderful, a real thrill!” Millie said at the end. “I was scared for one minute, it felt like I was tumbling and then I thought, somebody is holding onto me.”

“Would you like to go again?,” her instructor asks.

“Just once is enough!” she replied with a laugh.

Her choice to go skydiving only falls in line with her enterprising spirit, one that has buoyed her through triumph and tragedy.

The Columbia, Maryland resident who was born in Washington, D.C. but raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma is walking history, listed as one of the first Black American female pilots. As a young woman, she decided to join the army in 1942 as way of providing for herself due to the lack of economic opportunities in her hometown.

“I was living in Oklahoma and job opportunities were terrible because most of the country was segregated at that time.”

She rose through the ranks of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) to become a second lieutenant, then a first lieutenant after she was transferred to Fort Benning.

Her whole career in the army was spent in segregated units until she was honorably discharged in 1946. She continued her connection to the military by working for the veterans and social security administrations until she retired in 1975, CBS Baltimore reports.

Since that time Millie enjoys volunteering in her local community and sends care packages to soldiers overseas.

On Thursday a few days after her skydiving adventure she celebrated the opening of the Millie Bailey Park, named in her honor which welcomed visitors on Thursday in Howard County, Maryland.

She does however have one more wish to add her list, to meet former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I thoroughly am happy and feel blessed that I’ve been able to do whatever I’ve been able to do,” she said.

Happy Birthday Ms. Millie! Thank you for your service and for sharing your inspiring adventure!