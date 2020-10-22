A San Francisco Treat: City’s Board Of Supervisors Pass CAREN Act To Ban Racist 911 Calls

On Tuesday San Francisco’s Board of Supervisor’s pressed the gas, unanimously voting to ban false, racially-biased calls to 911.

According to CBS San Francisco, “under the CAREN Act, calls to 911 with the specific intent to discriminate over someone’s race, ethnicity, national origin, place of birth, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion is banned. Victims of such calls will also be allowed to sue the caller.”

Next week, the bill will be voted on a second time by the board and then it will move to the desk of Mayor London Breed, becoming law.

The measure was introduced by Supervisor Shamann Walton in July.

“We want to make sure people don’t continue to weaponize emergency calls to law enforcement,” he said.

“Communities of color have the right to go about daily activities without being threatened by someone calling 911 on them due to someone’s racism,” Walton continued. “Rather than calling the police or law enforcement on your neighbor or someone who you think doesn’t look like they should be your neighbor, try talking to them and getting to know them. Let’s build relationships in our communities.”

The measure was named in reference to the onslaught of calls made by white people, falsely accusing Black people of illegal activity from doing everything from BBQ-ing, walking, swimming, bird watching, sitting in their car. Plainly there’s a disturbance anytime a Black person is breathing in the eyes of those dubbed “Karens” and Beckys” who weaponize the police. In 2018 Niecy Nash starred in a New York Times opinion piece video satirizing the deeply troubling trend.

The ordinance is similar to California state Assemblyman Rob Bonta’s Assembly Bill 1550, which also calls for prosecution for those who call 911 based on biases toward race, class, outward appearance and religion.

Similar legislation has popped up across the country in in New York and Michigan.