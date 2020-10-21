“There’s Not Much To Do”: Kelly Rowland Kept It 100 About How Quarantine Led To Her Second Pregnancy

Kelly Rowland spilled all the tea in a recent interview with PEOPLE where she admitted that she and hubby Tim Weatherspoon found a certain activity to keep them occupied during quarantine, which eventually led to a baby in her belly.

“Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else and there’s not much to do in the house,” she jokingly said.

“We were like, ‘We’ll just try for a baby, we’ll see what happens because we don’t know how long this is gonna last. Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We’re just really excited.”

Rowland definitely isn’t alone as there’s been a definite celebrity baby boom over the course of the last 10 months because of COVID-19 including announcements from Robin Thicke, Khadijah Haqq and Greg and Deonna Oktie from Married At First Sight.

The busy mom recently just released a new single called “Crazy” and launched a shoe collection with JustFab. If she wasn’t busy enough she also is featured in an Oral-B campaign.

Kelly says she does wonder how her five-year-old son Titan will acclimate to being a big brother after being the only child in the family.

“When the baby’s here, that’s when you’re really gonna know what the deal is, because he’s used to all the attention.” But he’s already taken liberties in some areas, indicating that he’s pretty eager to welcome the new addition.