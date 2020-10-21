Only 36 Percent Of Black Men Think Biden Selecting Kamala Harris As His VP Was A Good Idea

Kamala Harris, like Barack Obama has proved to be a polarizing figure with much of it undoubtedly stemming from misogynoir.

A survey released by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) on Monday shows that only 36 percent of Black men believed Joe Biden selecting a Black woman as his running mate was a good idea.

“Among Black Americans, notably, 64% say nominating a woman was a good decision, compared to 52% who think nominating a Black woman was a good idea. These differences are driven by the attitudes of Black men, among whom 62% say nominating a woman was a good idea, but only 36% say nominating a Black woman was a good idea. Black women show no significant difference in whether it was a good idea to nominate a woman (66%) or a Black woman (64%),” the survey reads.

The survey also said that Black men are 10 percent less likely than both white women and Americans of all racial backgrounds to say they support a Black woman as Biden’s VP pick.

As Black people living in a patriarchal, capitalist society, it’s important to understand the ways in which anti-Blackness and misogynoir are consumed by and weaponized by all of us. In the recent weeks, we have seen an unfortunate rise of Black male figures (Ice Cube and 50 Cent) who are subscribing to problematic ideals just to reach clout.

And as a politician who has conquered many firsts, Harris’ record and governing abilities have been scrutinized in a way that is only particular to a Black woman. And while it’s draining to have to type “not all Black men,” or “not all men,” it’s clear that there’s a genuine disconnect shared by those who profit from patriarchy based off of sharing the same race and gender. While she is not above critique, it is important to note these specific nuances.

Harris however as the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants is sound with who she is as nominee and candidate.

“I am who I am. I’m good with it. You might need to figure it out, but I’m fine with it,” told The Washington Post in 2019.