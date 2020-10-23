Parents Guide to Virtual Insanity

This year has changed a lot of things like school, work, and connecting with friends and family. So, we’re definitely living in a virtual world right now, which is testing our sanity. To help keep the balance of power in check, parents are doing simple things to help get through.

Things like being creative, setting boundaries, and breaking the monotony are some of the simple tips that can help.

Even when there is nowhere to go and you are staying “in” you can still go all out as parents to get the win for the family:

Understanding Kids who can be deep in the zone of tablets and phones can be a challenge. However, if you have the kids teach you something new, like whatever dance they are learning, you can monitor their moves and support their interests. It’s all about bringing everyone together.

While access to outdoor fun is limited and your house can become a raucous place. Just remember that there are ways to entertain the kids with technology to preserve your real-world personal time. Let them play… at the virtual playground.

Breaking Boredom is a battle while things are getting so repetitious that you feel like a robot. Try mixing things up with an impromptu dance party. Play some good tunes. Grab an instrument or turn that laptop into a jukebox and have some fun.

If you or your family is stuck on a binge-watching marathon, try using the mighty power button and make them snap out of it—plug in something that helps them stay engaged and rescue them from the binge overboard.

Work, Life Balance is harder when your Remote Work is clashing with their Virtual School. Try simple solutions like headphones and makeshift partitions to get you back in your zone for your conference calls. It works like a dream, at least until lunchtime.

These tips are not scientifically tested but are approved for parents to use in the event of virtual insanity.