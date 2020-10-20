“Every Time We’re Getting Along, Here Come Some Bullsh*t” Watch The Braxton Family Values Trailer

Despite having complaints about the way they’re represented every season, the Braxton sisters are back for another season of their reality show, “Braxton Family Values.”

The show, which will return on Thursday, November 5, follows the sisters as they reunite to celebrate Trina’s wedding.

Tensions are already running high for the sisters who had a bit of a tumultuous trip to Napa valley. And unfortunately, not even a wedding could keep the drama at bay.

The family is faced with an unexpected issues that threatens to divide the family once again.

Amid wedding planning, personal challenges, and sisterhood, the Braxton sisters ask themselves if they’ll be able to find harmony.

You can check it all out in the teaser trailer below.