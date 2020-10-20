Letitia Wright Says A Black Panther Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman Would Be “Strange”

The cast of Black Panther is still undoubtedly grieving the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman who died in August after a private battle with colon cancer.

Because of the weight of Boseman’s loss, many of his cast mates haven’t publicly spoken about moving forward without him starring in the lead role. The movie is slated to be released in May 2022 according to Walt Disney Studios.

In an interview with Porter Magazine, actress Letitia Wright expressed her complicated feelings over making a second film.

“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” Wright, 26, said. “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange.”