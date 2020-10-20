Letitia Wright Says A Black Panther Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman Would Be “Strange”
The cast of Black Panther is still undoubtedly grieving the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman who died in August after a private battle with colon cancer.
Because of the weight of Boseman’s loss, many of his cast mates haven’t publicly spoken about moving forward without him starring in the lead role. The movie is slated to be released in May 2022 according to Walt Disney Studios.
In an interview with Porter Magazine, actress Letitia Wright expressed her complicated feelings over making a second film.
“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” Wright, 26, said. “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange.”
“We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”
Wright played the role of Shuri, sister of Boseman’s T’Challa and king of Wakanda. The two also appeared in the two final installments of the Avengers franchise as their Black Panther characters.
Days after his death Wright shared an emotional reading of a poem she dedicated to Boseman.
“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm,” she continued. “You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place. Words can’t describe how I feel — how we all feel — that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye.”
Wright has found some light in the midst of losing her on-screen brother. She is preparing for the release of Small Axe, an anthology of five films by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen, about Black Britons in the 1960s, ’70s. She stars as British Black Panther Party leader Altheia Jones-LeCointe in the film.
Wright who was born in Guyana and moved to London with her family aged seven, shared that she’s happy to see an expanded view of Blackness on the screen.
“I immediately got it, y’know? Hearing the lingo that you’re so used to hearing in your own household, how we dress, how we interact… That was beautiful to see,” she said.
“I’m so used to seeing other people’s cultures. Now it’s their turn to be educated,” she says.
Wright will also appear in the upcoming film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh. She will star alongside Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey and Armie Hammer.