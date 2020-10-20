“I’ve Been Waiting On You” Gizelle & Jamal Bryant Talk About Taking Their Relationship To The Next Level

Now that Gizelle and Jamal Bryant are dating one another again after being married and divorced, it seems like one party might be progressing a bit faster than the other.

That realization came to a head for the couple as they were on their way to go ring shopping with a “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Juan Dixon.

Gizelle: “We been doing this long distance for a minute. I feel good about it. Okay, I’m lying I don’t feel good about it. I have moments where I don’t feel good about it. You’re in another city. There are moments where it’s kind of tough.”

In the confessional, Gizelle says:

“Going ring shopping with Juan, you know I’m happy for Robyn but it makes me realize what I can’t have right now.”

Then to Jamal she says: “I’m missing you. But in all seriousness Jamal, I feel like the only other option is we not continue down this road. But for me that’s not an option. I think I’m the only one feeling this way.”

Jamal: What do you mean?

Gizelle: What do you mean what do I mean?

Jamal: Your battle cry was you needed to protect your space and your priority was safeguarding your individuality. That was your single priority. You didn’t want to lose…

Gizelle: …myself in me and you.

Jamal: Yes. So I have been intentional not to infringe on that.

Gizelle: Okay I appreciate that. But I want you to know, there is no independence and individuality with me anymore in my mind. I feel like, no matter what, we’re together.

Jamal: Come on.

The two fist bump.

Gizelle: Am I the only one?

Jamal: No! I’m here. I’ve been waiting on you. And this is your first time saying this. I don’t assume anything. Don’t assume anything.

Gizelle: I thought you just knew because you just knew me.

Jamal: Unnntt unn I don’t take anything for granted based off of old assumptions. You’re not the same person you were ten years ago. Neither am I. Your progression of thought is a new entity that you have not introduced until 90 seconds ago.

Gizelle: Okay. And how you feel about it?

Jamal: Relieved.

Gizelle: You know I don’t express myself often.

Jamal: Right. It’s the hermit and the crab.

You can watch the clip in the video below.