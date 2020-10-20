Judge Rules Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Members Can Publicly Speak

A grand jury member in the Breonna Taylor case was granted the right to publicly speak after seeking permission through filing a motion last month, WLKY reports.

The unnamed juror also accused Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of failing to provide ample time and evidence for jury members to weigh the charges against the Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in Taylor’s killing.

A second part of the motion included a request to release the recordings of the proceedings which was granted last month and backed by Taylor’s family.

As a result Brett Hankison was the lone officer indicted and no charges were brought forth relating to Taylor’s death.

By filing the motion, the juror hoped to bring more transparency around the process, even though grand jury deliberations are usually secret.

In a statement released by attorney Kevin Glogower, the anonymous juror said the jury was “not presented with any other charges than the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Hankison.”

Glogower represents two of the 12 jurors in the case.

The statement confirmed the suspicions of many who questioned if Cameron held any intentions in bringing forth justice for Taylor’s family.

“Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick.”

“The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, not did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case. The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them. I can’t speak for other jurors but I can help the truth be told,” the statement continued.

A second juror said they were “pleased” with the outcome of the case and will consult with their legal representation over next steps.

Cameron filed a motion last month to prohibit the jurors from speaking publicly, arguing that it would prohibit Hankinson’s right to a fair trial. Again Cameron’s interest are focused in protecting those complicit in Taylor’s death instead of looking out for her family.

But it’s clear that the presiding Judge Annie O’Connell did not agree and denied Cameron’s motion, until the case can be heard in appeals court. She also ruled that the juror can remain anonymous if they choose.