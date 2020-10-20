The “Guard My Vote” App Helps You Fight Voter Suppression From Your Phone

Voter suppression is one of the many tools of oppression used in our modern society to maintain and prolong systemic racism in our country.

This election season voter suppression has sprouted from numerous sources. From Trump who continues to intentionally disperse misinformation around absentee voting and the postal system, to state politicians like Texas Governor Gregg Abbott who reduced the number of drop off boxes to one per county, to long waits for early voters, to reports of ballot boxes being vandalized, voter suppression continues to mount as November 3 nears. These harmful tactics routinely target areas with large Black populations and communities of color.

In June 2020 Robb Brown CEO of Denver Retail Group founded Guard My Vote (GMV), a free app that exemplifies how community-minded leaders across the country are taking action in the wake of COVID-19 and the rise of social injustice.

“Election integrity is more critical than ever and we wanted to do something to help in a meaningful way,” said Brown. “The profound shift that started with COVID-19 exposed just how our most vulnerable need to have their voices heard, along with support that results in tangible change. Guard My Vote is an empowerment tool we hope millions of people.”

The app gives users the ability to record localized voting experiences via their mobile camera and instantly share via text, email and tagged tweets with local election officials, the Secretary of State and the public.

The app aims to give voting access and awareness in a mission to empower voters in the fight to end voter suppression. Data captured by the app will be published to help community leaders identify best practices to reduce voter suppression incidents. In the future, Brown hopes to use similar software to address police engagement and sexual harassment.

To learn more about the app, you can visit their site here.