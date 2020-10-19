Ayesha Curry Responds After Realizing She Can’t Do Anything Without People Taking Issue With It, Including Going Blonde

There’s not much Ayesha Curry can do without getting people’s drawls in a knot, but who knew a temporary hair change would create so much commotion?

The 31-year-old mom of three, who usually sports dark brown hair, debuted a new look on Sunday. “Trying a blonde ting for a hot sec.” she wrote in her Instagram Stories while showing off a flattering blonde wig. She also shared a Boomerang of herself with the new ‘do alongside husband Stephen Curry, who seemed to be a fan.

That was about it. But in no time, she started trending on Twitter, with some loving the hair change, and others thinking it made her look like a white woman. There were also some who tried to accuse Ayesha, who recently lost 30 pounds, of making changes to her face on top of switching up her hairstyle. As with all trending topics, people went on and on and on until her husband decided he needed to step in and say something. Per the usual, he rode for his wife.

“You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it,” he commented on her Instagram Boomerang. “There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping 👀😂”

Ayesha would also respond to all the confusion on Twitter, letting everyone know they were making things a lot deeper than they are. There’s no surgery happening, just a filter, and the wig is is not for the long term.

“It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me,” she wrote. “I just…y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to [sic] serious.”

Plenty of well-known people switch up their hair all the time, and they don’t get anywhere near this much commentary and criticism over it. We’re pretty sure people are still just holding onto their animosity for Ayesha saying that she prefers to dress modestly and save her goodies for Steph against her. Hence the reason that every change she makes, dance she does, or comment she makes about her experiences (and sometimes, insecurities) gets people in a tizzy. Folks need to just say they don’t like the girl and go. Let her live her G-rated life in peace.

And for the record, we think the blonde hair looks great!