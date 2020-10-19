WhenBlackWomenVote: Where Do Trump And Biden Stand On Issues Important To Black Women Voters?

With less than two weeks until Election Day, it’s time to look at where each campaign stands on the issues that are important to us as Black women. Now, some of this will be entirely obvious in certain categories, because

All Black women are not a monolith, just like all Black people come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, but it was important for us to take a look at some of the important issues we face as Black women in America. We know the issues most important to Black women, but what does anyone plan to do about it?

While we can’t tell anyone who to vote for although it’s clear that certain candidates are holding some of our interests in mind. Elections also serve as a reminder of who we need to hold accountable after years of active participation in civic engagement. Our votes are not for free.

We graded each campaign from A-F on different subject areas. Here’s where each campaign stands: