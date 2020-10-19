See, When You Do Clownery: Rival Of Georgia Senator Who Mocked Kamala Harris’ Name Raises Nearly $2M In Campaign Funds

In the current season of the chickens coming home to roost, Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff said his campaign raised $1.8 million in campaign funds after his Republican rival, Sen. David Perdue, mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris’ name at a Trump event, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Perdue pulled the inappropriate stunt on Friday at a Trump rally in Macon, Georgia. Perdue spoke to the crowd saying, “Kamala? Kamala? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever.”

Ossoff shared a video of Perdue on his official Twitter account on Friday.

While his campaign maintains that the mispronunciation was not intended as mockery, we all know too well that it was a blatant microaggression fueled by a racist attempt to degrade Harris’ name which derives from her South Asian ancestry.

The correct pronunciation of her name is “comma-la,” so any directed deviation from that points to an attempt to portray her as un-American, a ploy some conservatives held on to during the 2008 and 2012 election where the birther movement began against President Barack Obama.

It’s also sunning that he would participate in such antics being that he has worked alongside Harris in the Senate since her freshman congress year in 2017.

Harris made history that year as the second Black woman to serve in the Senate after Carol Moseley Braun and the first South Asian-American senator in history.

On social media Perdue’s actions warranted justifiable pushback, with users posting the hashtag #MyNameIs in solidarity with Harris.

The comment drew swift backlash, with numerous Twitter users posting with the hashtag #MyNameIs in solidarity including Harris’ niece Meena and Sen. Ilhan Omar.

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, took a stand for his wife during a campaign event in Marietta, Georgia on Sunday.

“Let me help what’s-his-face pronounce this: M-V-P,” Emhoff said. “If he can’t remember her name, how about Madam Vice President?”

As Election Day nears it’s clear that the crazy will continue to ramp up. All we can hope for is that we get through November 3 in one piece.