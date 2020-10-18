Kansas City Pregnant Woman Who Was Thrown To Ground By Officers Gives Birth Early

A Kansas City, Missouri woman gave birth to her child early after police put her on the ground and put a knee in her back while she was nine months pregnant. According to the Kansas City Star, a Kansas City police officer threw a woman named Deja Stalling down on her stomach and put his knee in her back, which was caught on video. Stallings went into labor two weeks early and now her child is in the neonatal intensive care unit, KMBC News reported.

Stallings was accused on interfering with an arrest the night of September 30. The 25-year-old told Yahoo News that the police were harassing a group of people who gathered at a gas station for a memorial of a slain friend

“[The police] came down there twice harassing us,” Stallings said. “Then they left and came back again, saying [one man] was trespassing.”

Stallings said that when police came back the second time to arrest the man they had accused of trespassing, she as pushed by an officer while recording the incident on her phone.

“I was out there like everybody else trying to record [on her phone] and the officer pushed me,” Stallings said. “When he pushed me, I told him, ‘Don’t push me, because you don’t have the right to push me.’ He said, ‘You effing going to jail.’ That’s when he threw me down on my stomach and put his knee in my back.”

Officer Doaa El-Ashkar from the Kansas City police department issued a statement telling their own account of what happened to Yahoo News:

Police gave the woman and man several verbal warnings to leave, but they continued to physically interfere by attempting to pull the suspect away from officers,. One of the assisting officers then attempted to place her under arrest for hindering and interfering. The officer attempted to do this while she was standing, but she continued to physically resist arrest, at which point he placed her on the ground to effect the arrest. Then she was handcuffed, turned to her side and immediately placed in a seated position.”

Stallings went to the hospital three times after the incident, her lawyer Stacy Shaw told the Kansas City Star. Shaw revealed via Twitter that Stallings gave birth early on October 16 and that the newborn was in distress in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Please lift up this newborn baby who is completely innocent! Deja was 9 months pregnant when a KCPD Officer knelt on her back after throwing her to the ground,” Shaw tweeted along with her statement.

Jacob Becchina of KCPD told a Fox 4 Kansas City that the officer’s name will not be released and that he “is currently on full duty with no restrictions or anything like that.”