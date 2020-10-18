‘Grown-ish’ Star Francia Raisa Described ‘Dangerous’ Experience With Trump Supporters: ‘They Were Being So Violent’

Grown-ish star Francia Raisa just had a horrifying experience after encountering Trump supporters during one of his rallies. On her social media, a visibly shaken Raisa said that while she was driving on the I-405 Freeway in Los Angeles, California, she unknowingly drove into a Trump Rally and had a terrifying experience.

“I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump Rally and the f—ing boxed me in and they’re pointing at me and laughing at me saying ‘haha’ and literally I almost crashed because they wouldn’t let me out,” she said through tears on her Instagram story. “I was trying to go around it.”

Raisa, 32, said while they were making a spectacle out of her she was scared and feared that was going to crash her car because MAGA believers wouldn’t let her out.

“They were being so violent,” she said. “I could’ve crashed. It was so dangerous.”

Raisa also criticized those who are supporting Trump to win this year’s election.

“I just don’t understand that’s the county that y’all are supposedly wanting me right now. Really? That’s what makes America great? That’s f—ed up. I could’ve died right now.”

Through her Instagram page, she has been vocal about the importance of voting. She even partnered with Headcount, a non-profit that promotes voter registration, to encourage people to vote.

Take a look at Raisa’s post below.