Georgia Senator Mocks Pronunciation Of Kamala Harris’ Name During Trump Rally

A Republican senator found it funny to mispronounce the name of Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris during a rally for President Trump on October 16, 2020 in Macon, Georgia. While condemning programs that Democrats plan to implement, Senator George Perdue mocked the pronunciation of Harris’ name. While speaking, he intentionally called her “Kah-mah-la or Kah-ma-la or Kamala-mala-mala, I don’t know, whatever.”

Harris’ press secretary Sabrina Singh addressed Perdue’s comment via Twitter.

“Well that is incredibly racist,” she tweeted. “Vote him out and vote for @ossoff.”

Perdue’s Democratic Senate opponent Jon Ossoff also sounded off on Twitter about Perdue’s remarks, saying he also has a history of anti-Semitism.

“My opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue of anti-Semitic attack ad infamy, just mocked Sen. Harris’ name as ‘Kamala-mala-mala-whatever’ at a Trump rally. We are so much better than this,” Ossoff tweeted.

Ossff added: ‘Senator Perdue never would have done this to a male colleague. Or a white colleague. And everyone knows it.”

The Georgia Democrats also slammed Perdue for making fun of Harris’ name, calling it a typical tactic of Trump’s “playbook.”

“This is intentionally disrespectful and a bigoted racist tactic straight from the Trump playbook,” read their tweet. “Every Georgia Republican has to answer for this.

“This isn’t the first time a Republican willingly poked fun at the California senator. Fox News personality Tucker Carlson snapped when he was corrected by a guest on television about how to say her name, CNN reported.

“So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally?” Carlson said. “So it begins, you’re not allowed to criticize Kuh-MAH-la Harris, or CA-muh-la, or whatever.”

In 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold, Harris clarified the meaning and pronunciation of her name.

“First, my name is pronounced ‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark,” she wrote in the preface. “It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom.”