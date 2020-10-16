Kamala Harris Suspends Campaign Travel After Top Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Democratic vice presidential nominee and California senator Kamala Harris announced she would not appear at in-person events through Monday after two people associated with her campaign tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ABC News.

The news comes after Harris’ communications director, Liz Allen, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night. Harris disclosed the information in a series of tweets on Thursday.

“Late last night, I learned a non-staff flight crew member & a member of my team tested positive for COVID. I wasn’t in close contact—as defined by the CDC-—with either during the 2 days prior to their positive tests. I’ve had two negative tests this week and I am not showing symptoms,” she wrote.

“Bot the crew member and the staff member were wearing N95 masks at all points they were near me, and our doctors believe that we were not exposed under CDC guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, I will cancel travel through Sunday and continue to campaign virtually.”

She also promised transparency in revealing her health diagnosis, which seemed like a direct hit to Trump and his administration who failed to do so in early October as the coronavirus ran rampant through White House senior staff.

“In the meantime, remember: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands regularly. It is possible to stop the spread,” she concluded

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff both tested negative on Thursday.

Sen. Harris was scheduled to travel to a number of key states over the next several dates including North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results,” Biden’s Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon in a statement.

However, due to contract tracing because of Allen’s positive diagnosis, it was revealed that an aviation staffer who flew with Biden to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. Biden’s campaign said the individual did not have in person contact with Biden and was 50 feet away at all times.

He is expected to continue his intended travel plans and tested negative for the coronavirus.