Philadelphia Grandmother Blinded After Stranger Throws Acid On Her In Random Attack

A Pennsylvania family is is searching for answers after their matriarch was blinded in a brutal acid attack that took place on October 6.

Helen Jones, a 61-year-old phlebotomist from the Germantown neighborhood in Philadelphia was headed to draw blood from patients at a nursing home when she was doused with chlorosulfuric acid, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The attack took place steps away from her home.

“It’s devastating,” her daughter, Aneesha Summerville told WPVI.

“There was a man there and he was like ‘Hey, are you good?’ As if he was inquiring about her safety making sure she was okay,” Summerville said. “And when she looked up to say ‘yes,’ he threw the stuff in her face and ran off.”

Jones also suffered burns to her lips, mouth and tongue.

“(The doctors) just said that she’s blind. They couldn’t tell us if she would get her vision back or not,” said Summerville.

Jones is described as a vibrant woman who took pleasure in helping those less fortunate than herself. Last week’s attack has left the family devastated as they are devoid of answers. To offset the financial demands Jones requires due to her condition, Summerville set up a GoFundMe page.

“We are establishing this fund to help us navigate the endless bills and devastation this unknown masked man has caused Helen and our family,” she wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “Helen’s road to recovery is just beginning and we appreciate all of you who want to help us help her.

Summerville says that her mother did not know her attacker–the individual was also masked at the time of the incident.

“It was totally unexpected,” Summerville said. “She saw his eyes. If she was able to see him again she would know his eyes.”

Police are currently conducting an investigation, but have no suspects in custody.

“I just hope somebody comes forward so justice can be done for her,” said Summerville.