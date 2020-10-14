8-Months-Pregnant Mom Fatally Shot On Her Front Porch While Baby Fights To Live In Hospital

An 8 months pregnant woman was fatally shot as she sat on her front porch in the city’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the South Side on Tuesday.

While her life was taken in a split second, doctors were able to save her baby boy who is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Stacey Johnson was a 35-year-old corrections officer and soon to be mother of three, who was shot twice in the back around midnight on Tuesday, according to NBC Chicago. She was rushed the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Doctors will continue to do their best to give the baby a chance at life who remains in critical condition.

Police, along with Johnson’s neighbors believe she was targeted.

“They weren’t quick shots. They were measured shots, and whoever did it wanted to do it,” Johnson’s neighbor Elliott Cobb told CBS News.

Authorities currently have no suspects in custody.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a racial slur and the term “KKK” were spray painted on the side of her house, but have not yet determined if the graffiti was related to her killing. Police say they don’t believe the murder was racially motivated, but the abovementioned details sound gruesome.

Jones was described as a PhD student and working mom of two school aged boys, according to a GoFundMe page began by her cousin.

“Our family is in turmoil. We lost an Angel today,” the page reads.

Jones’ tragic ending rings erringly similar to Rabiah Ahmad, a Maryland woman who died from gunshot wounds in August while she was pregnant with her infant daughter.

Sending condolences to Jones’ loved ones during this difficult time and praying that the baby recovers fully.