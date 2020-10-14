As A White Woman Raising Two Black Children, Amy Coney Barrett’s Responses Around Race Are Troubling

Most of this week’s media coverage is surrounding the confirmation process of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Since Monday, Barrett has faced marathon questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding her fitness to take the bench as one of the nine justices who are sworn to serve either a life term, or step down via retirement from the highest court in America.

Barrett, 48, is a conservative who was selected by Trump in 2017 to serve on U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, based in Chicago. One of the most interesting things about Barrett is that she is the mother to seven children, two of which, Vivian and John Peter, were adopted from Haiti.

Several voices on social media raised questions around Barrett’s adoption process and whether the children are being properly cared for. While there is tangible evidence of concern around white families adopting Black children, another real concern rises from Barrett’s former and current statements on race in America.

As we know, being the mother, father or partner of a Black person does not exclude you from having limited and harmful views on race.

On Tuesday Barrett was grilled about a 2019 decision where she was part of a three-judge panel overseeing a case on workplace racial discrimination. In the suit, uncovered by The Associated Press, a Black Illinois transportation worker said he was called the n-word by his supervisor, but in the end the panel decided to throw out the case. In her opinion, Barrett shockingly argued that while she condemned the use of the word, the defendant did not prove the use of the word created a hostile or abusive working environment. She also said the defendant was to blame for the termination because of his work record.

In another instance, Barrett talked about the murder of George Floyd and how her family wept together after his killing at the hands of police. While she acknowledged that racism is obviously present in America, she stated she believes racial justice starts with policy enacted by congress, not in the courts.

“As to putting my finger on the nature of the problem, whether, as you say, it’s just outright or systemic racism or how to tackle the issue of making it better, those things are policy questions,” she said.

Her statement is a complete diversion to take accountability for the criminal justice system which routinely aids and abets in systemic racism.

And lastly, Barrett claims that she considers herself an originalist, someone who staunchly follows the text of the constitution.

“In English, that means that I interpret the Constitution as a law, that I interpret its text as text, and I understand it to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it,” she said. “So that meaning doesn’t change over time, and it’s not up to me to update it or infuse my own policy views into it.”

At the time the constitution was written, Black people were subjugated to chattel slavery and were counted as three-fifths of a person. While the ratification of the 14th amendment helped further establish equal rights and protection under the law, Black people and women are still fighting for the same freedoms promised in the foundational text of America.

Concerns over Barrett do not solely fall around her thoughts on race. While she would not openly state whether or not she’s pro-life and anti same-sex marriages, she has endorsed political ads and groups who do. She also wrote a public paper during her time as a law professor, criticizing Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion around the 2012 Obamacare ruling.

Barrett maintains that her personal views would not interfere with her judgements if confirmed. But as a white woman raising two Black children in this world, it’s astonishing to see her views around race and progressive ideals remain unmoved after looking into their eyes everyday.