Sounds About White: Central Park Karen Made Second 911 Call Falsely Accusing Christian Cooper Of Assault

Five months ago we were introduced to the mother of all Karens, a white woman named Amy Cooper who called the police while falsely accusing Christian Cooper, a Black birdwatcher, of assault in Central Park.

In the viral video, Amy became irate and aggressive after Christian asked her to leash her dog in the bramble area of the park.

As she flails and drags her dog on a leash, causing it to choke, she calls the police on Christian.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life,” she says.

The media honed in on the story involving Amy and Christian who are of no relation, (well, we don’t think because there was a thing in America called slavery) as a modern day example of the ways white women weaponize their gender and race to cause harm against Black people, sometimes leading to death.

During a Wednesday hearing it was revealed that Amy called the police a second time falsely accusing Christian of assault on the day of the incident, May 25. Because of her actions, she was formally charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor, according to CBS New York.

“Our office is committed to safety, justice, and anti-racism, and we will hold people who make false and racist 911 calls accountable,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement. “As alleged in the complaint, Amy Cooper engaged in racist criminal conduct when she falsely accused a Black man of trying to assault her in a previously unreported second call with a 911 dispatcher. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the police response to Ms. Cooper’s hoax. Our office will pursue a resolution of this case which holds Ms. Cooper accountable while healing our community, restoring justice, and deterring others from perpetuating this racist practice.”

She’s scheduled to return to court on November 17. According to ABC News, she is prepare3d to plead guilty at that time.

Amy also faces a separate investigation from the New York City Human Rights Commission.

The story took so many twists and turns after the video of her meltdown went viral. After social media users identified her, she was fired from her job and her dog was taken away, but later returned.

She issued an apology which was accepted by Christian, who later said he did not want to participate in the prosecution in hopes of moving on. He has since created a comic book inspired by the event.

But Amy’s decision to keep the second call silent in the months that followed show that she was probably only sorry that she got caught on camera for the world to see.