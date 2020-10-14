MAFS Sneak Peek: Miles Reacts To Racial Injustice “It’s Really Hard As Black People Feeling Like We Have To Be ‘On'”

The couples on season 11 of “Married At First Sight,” have spent more time with one another than any of the other couples wo participated in this experiment. And with the way this year has been going, that’s saying a hell of a lot.

Escaping quarantine, the couples were treated to a get away somewhere in the country. And while it was supposed to be a time of relaxation, strengthening their relationship and more, there was a dark cloud over the whole thing because of the racial uprising that began this past summer after the unjust deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain and more.

But for the Black folks in the group, they didn’t just want to let this moment ride without utilizing this national platform and letting the other, [white] couples know how they felt.

See what Miles had to say about all of it below.

Miles: The killings of Black people really gets to me. In the confessional: As a Black man, these are instances that happen far too often, seeing Black people die at the hands of police or just die unjustly. And for me, I felt that it was important for them to know where I was at, so I could, for one, take care of myself this weekend in ways I needed to, not feeling like I was putting somebody off, not being my full self. To the other couples: Just to be completely honest, I didn’t want to come this weekend at all. I didn’t want to have to interact with people. Karen and I talked about ways to support each other and take care of each other. When difficult things happen, it’s really hard, as Black people, feeling like we have be “on,” or like we have to talk about this or we have to engage or pretend as if this stuff isn’t bothering us or affecting us. In the confessional: It’s hard to be present. It’s hard to be fully there and I wanted to make sure that it was clear that that’s where I’m at right now. And I think it was helpful for me to get off my chest.”

