Black Man Who Police Led By Rope Sues Texas City For $1M

Donald Neely, a 44-year-old Black man who was captured being led by a rope by two white officers on horseback, sued the city of Galveston, Texas, and its police department for $1 million, citing fear and humiliation during his August 2019 arrest, USA Today reports.

Neely filed the lawsuit last week in Galveston County, accusing the officers of “extreme and outrageous,” conduct which physically and emotionally scarred Neely.

The widely shared photo evoked feelings of disgust, the imagery reminiscent of the ways Black people were transported and abused during slavery and post-slavery. Neely was led through the streets while the rope was attached to handcuffs.

“Neely felt as though he was put on display as slaves once were,” the lawsuit stated. The suit also claims negligence and points out that the officers disregarded the fact that the transport would be deemed offensive by Neely.

Neely was homeless at the time of his arrest and was found sleeping on a sidewalk when officers arrested him for criminal trespass. Police claim they did not have mobile transport and led him to a mounted patrol staging area. According to the body-camera video obtained by USA Today, one officer could be heard twice saying that leading Neely by rope down city streets would look “bad.”

Last year Neely’s family told The New York Times that he suffers from mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

In a Facebook post written after supporters of Neely expressed their outrage, Chief Vernon Hale said he believed his “officers did not have any malicious intent at the time of the arrest,” but changed the policy to prevent further use of the offense.

“We understand the negative perception of this action and believe it is most appropriate to cease the use of this technique. The police chief has taken immediate action to suspend this technique of transportation during arrests,” Chief Vale wrote.

An investigation by the Texas Rangers found no wrongdoing, again affirming the lack of regard for Black lives in America. Neely’s criminal charges were dropped in court.

The Galveston Police Department declined to comment on the suit. A status conference for the case is set for January.