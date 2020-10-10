World Mental Health Day: How This Therapist Honored Her Own Mental Health

On a random Tuesday in September, I decided that I couldn’t do it anymore. So a little after 5 p.m. my supervisors at the outpatient mental clinic where I work as a psychotherapist unexpectedly received my resignation letter. They were taken aback, but honestly I was too. I had been debating it for awhile but couldn’t bring myself to leave my job because that meant leaving clients I had for almost five years. I am a Black therapist. I am scarce, coveted, sought after, cherished and highly valued. I’ve been told countless times by my clients about the experience of having a Black therapist compared to a White therapist and how our therapeutic relationship is one that is undeniable and something they had been waiting for for a long time. When they tell me about their previous White therapists they would say things like “I couldn’t talk to them like how me and you talk” or “They don’t understand what we go through so I couldn’t tell them anything.” There is a universal feeling within the therapeutic relationship between the Black client and their Black therapist that can’t always be explained but it is understood. They didn’t feel liberated until they saw me. Having me as a therapist was their sigh of relief. They meant as much to me as I meant to them and I didn’t want to put them through a loss. Anytime I thought about resigning, these thoughts would play in my head and I would quickly dismiss the idea of leaving and get back to the never-ending paperwork.

Besides the therapeutic relationships being longstanding and meaningful, this is a more than tough time for Black folks. In the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, police officers were still killing us. Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her own home and no one was charged for it. The killings of George Floyd, Rayshad Brooks and the shooting of Jacob Black make us feel like there’s a mission to make Black men extinct. As someone who lost their father because of New York police officers, I feel that pain on another level. Being in quarantine and isolated within four walls for the past seven months has also taken a toll on many people’s mental health. The pandemic itself has been correlated to higher rates of domestic violence, worsening mental health and of course economic hardship. So how I could I resign at a time like this? They needed me. I felt guilty for even considering it. So I stayed.

That random Tuesday though, I had enough. All this time I had been magnifying the struggles my clients and the Black community in general going and not acknowledging my own. At the beginning of quarantine, I was doing fine. I even wrote about there being an upside to quarantine. As time went on though, I surprisingly started to go on my own decline. Since I am a psychotherapist, I know all about self-care and coping skills, so I implemented my own routine. I even bought a Peloton bike. For some reason, it wasn’t stopping me from sinking. The hopelessness, the crying spells, the lack of motivation, poor sleep, nightmares and emotional eating set in more and more as I continued to do everything within four walls. I still don’t quite understand why the quarantine had such an affect on me but I know I felt like I was on the way to my demise.

Sitting in front of a screen waiting for clients to show up for eight hours was slowly crushing my spirit. My day became based on them and whether they showed up, were engaged and adhered to online therapy etiquette, which many of them don’t know exists. That Tuesday I sat there and texted clients who never came, so I had a lot of time to think. I had to do something that many therapists think is taboo, which is asking myself, “What about me?” My best friend always tells me that you cannot set yourself on fire to keep others warm. I know that having me as a therapist was liberating for my clients but on that random Tuesday I chose to liberate myself.

Today is World Mental Health Day, which has the objective of “raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.” As a therapist it is essential to support your client’s mental health but not at the expense of your own. By resigning from my position, I became more aware of my own mental health and had to prioritize supporting me before I could support others. Personal days, vacation/staycations and self-care routines are extremely important to help with managing the high levels of stress that come from being in this field. I got to a point where those didn’t do much anymore. I began to have health issues like colitis, headaches and aches and pains that doctors can’t explain. I had to accept that this was happening and that I am human too and I need to pay attention to myself the same way I do to my clients. I was doing myself a disservice and that wasn’t fair to me, or the clients either. That random Tuesday was a difficult day and turned out to be the most meaningful Mental Health Day I ever had.