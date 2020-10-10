Princeton University To Name A Residential College After Black Alumna, Mellody Hobson

For the first time in its history, Princeton University will have a building that will bear a Black woman’s name. According to the Washington Post, philanthropist Mellody Hobson, who is the co-CEO of Ariel Investments, will have a residential college named after her on the Ivy League campus. Her name will be replacing Woodrow Wilson, who has a documented history of racism and of promoting segregation during his time as the president of Princeton.

“My hope is that my name will remind future generations of students — especially those who are Black and brown and the ‘firsts’ in their families — that they too belong,” Hobson, a Princeton alumna, said in a statement. “Renaming Wilson College is my very personal way of letting them know that our past does not have to be our future.”

Hobson and her husband, filmmaker George Lucas, have given the largest amount of money towards Hobson College through their Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation.

Besides Wilson College, the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs will also be renamed because “trustees concluded that Woodrow Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake,” Princeton’s president Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a statement.

Princeton has six residential colleges, which “provides students not simply with housing and dining options, but advising and other resources to assist them in taking advantage of all that Princeton has to offer,” according to their website. An article on Princeton’s blog said that residential colleges help “a big campus feel much smaller.”

“The residential college system is designed to support and advise students in a more individualistic manner through dedicated staff, such as the director of studies and director of student life whose jobs are to support their students in academic and non-academic areas,” the article read.

Hobson College has a tentative open date of 2026, the Post noted.