Daniel Cameron Files Motion To Keep Grand Jury Member From Speaking Out

On Wednesday Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron requested the court dismiss a grand jurors request to publicly speak about the deliberations in the Breonna Taylor case, CBS News reports. The anonymous juror requested a judge allow them to share some parts of the proceedings.

“The grand jury process is secretive for a reason, to protect the safety and anonymity of all the grand jurors, witnesses, and innocent persons involved in the proceedings,” Cameron said in a released statement. “Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward.”

The back and forth results after a judge sided with the juror in allowing the release of grand jury recordings. The release of the audio tapes covering over 15 hours signaled further mistrust between Taylor’s supporters and Cameron who maintains he presented adequate evidence in the Taylor case. In the end, based on Cameron’s lead the grand jury indicted Brett Hankison, only one of the involved officers, for first-degree wanton endangerment. Hankison has plead not guilty in response.

No charges were brought forth for Taylor who was killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers during a botched raid on March 13.

Lawyers for Taylor’s family released the following on behalf of Cameron’s motion:

“With each day that passes and with every action of Daniel Cameron, it becomes more and more evident that the Attorney General has something to hide,” said attorney Ben Crump. This motion is a slap in the face to Breonna’s family, and yet another attempt to conceal the corruption of his office. If he has nothing to hide, and he did everything right as he claims, then he should have no problem letting the grand jurors speak to the public. They deserve to have that voice, and Breonna’s family deserves answers.”