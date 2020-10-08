Travis Scott Raising Stormi To Be “Strong” Black Woman: “It’s Way More Important Now To Protect Our Young Black Daughters, Women”

Travis Scott is doing everything in his power to ensure that his daughter, Stormi, will grow up to be a strong Black woman. The 29-year-old recently did an interview on the Apple Music station .WAV Radio with Chase B and fellow guest, singer Bryson Tiller. He opened up about how the current climate has inspired him to instill certain teachings and values now more than ever when it comes to his 2-year-old, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

He shared this when he was asked by Chase B how he feels about raising children in this day and age with everything going on.

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women. You know what I mean?” he said. “Making sure they have the knowledge of just like how to carry theyself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to like take that risk on any idea. Jump out on any type of creativity.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s like they have the vision,” he added. “Whether it’s for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got like the pure vision. You know what I’m saying? So it’s just all about that.”

Tiller agreed, noting how he was impacted as a father of two Black girls by the Breonna Taylor situation, as well as someone born in Louisville, Kentucky where she was murdered.

“I ain’t never seen anything like that happen in my life,” he said. “I was just like, I’m 27 years old, I done dealt with racism plenty of times growing up walking down the street. It was normal to me. We all felt like, it literally felt like we lost a sister or something when Breonna Taylor died.”

Scott said he too was moved by her death and the lack of justice obtained for her. He believes that’s why it’s important for us to exercise our right to vote so that the world can be changed for the better for young people like Stormi.

“We need that justice for that. More than ever. But we gon’ keep fighting and that’s why we have to get out and vote,” he said. “That’s why we got to get out as the youth and as us being the future to what this world got to hold, we’ve got the voice. We got the power to change all this sh-t so we gotta use that and put our foot on their necks ’cause we gotta make this sh-t come to a halt at some point.”

While it’s unlikely that Stormi will face the same struggles that everyday Black women do as the child of very wealthy and influential public figures, I can appreciate his enthusiasm. Scott certainly has come a long way from his days of confusing people with old upsetting comments about Mike Brown and by performing at the Super Bowl while players were in the midst of protesting police brutality against Black men and women through kneeling. He’s woken up some, using his voice and money to help speak in support of Black Lives Matter and even to provide financial support for Planned Parenthood. It seems having a daughter has really changed him for the better.