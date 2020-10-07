VP Debate Will Only Add To Kamala Harris’ History Of Gathering White Men

Wednesday marks the first only vice presidential debate where Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to square off in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah at 9 p.m. ET.

The event, moderated by USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, is a barometer on both candidate’s experience and knowledge after answering questions to prove who will best serve as second-in-command to the next leader of the United States.

Last week’s “presidential” debate proved anything but as Trump and Biden lashed out at one another, propelled by Trump’s failure to comply with the debate rules and moderator Chris Wallace.

If we couldn’t predict the plot twist of American Horror Story: 2020 Presidential Election, the nation was thrown for a loop when Trump announced he contracted the coronavirus along with his wife, Melania Trump.

With the White House coronavirus cluster totaling to 18 infected persons after it was announced Trump’s senior aide Stephen Miller tested positive, safety concerns were raised around attendees and precautionary measures.

But aside from all of the never ending drama, what we can know is if there’s one thing that Sen. Kamala Harris is gon’ do, it’s debate. And she’s well accustomed to gathering old and young white men as she’s oftentimes the only Black women in the room.

As a seasoned prosecutor who broke records as California’s first Black attorney general as well as the city of San Francisco, well before making history as the first Black person to secure the vice president nomination on a major ticket, it may be safe to say that she has tonight on lock.

In the Senate Harris also serves on some of the top committees including: Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget, so her debate skills are sturdy.

Come to think of it, how many times have we heard Spence speak in the almost four years of his vice presidency?

Well if he’s reading this, he may want to google her. Here are five times Kamala Harris dug her Converse into the necks of her opponents.

Sen. Kamala Harris vs. Jeff Sessions: June 2017

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mK_HmEFxCpI

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Harris got former Attorney General Jeff Sessions together after he stated he could not recollect whether or not he reviewed any notes prior to the hearing. When Harris pressed him on whether or not he communicated with any Russian officials or businessman, Sessions got flustered.

“You let me qualify. If I don’t qualify, you accuse me of lying, so I need to be correct as best as I can. I’m not able to be rushed this fast. It makes me nervous,” Sessions said in response.

The hearing took place during the FBI investigation to determine if the Trump administration meddled in the 2016 presidential election. But Harris’ line of questioning confirmed that she would take her committee positions seriously and was not fearful of asking tough questions.

Sen. Kamala Harris vs. Mark Zuckerberg: April 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ahXLRAWKgg

During a joint hearing between the Judiciary and Commerce Committee Harris pressed Facebook CEO over his handling of the Cambridge Analytica breach. Thousands of Facebook users were targeted by the company who illegally harvested personal data in order to run politically targeted ads in the 2016 election. Many of those ads were geared towards spreading information, specifically to Black voters.

Sen. Kamala Harris vs. Brett Kavanaugh: September 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DH8WnLLT4I

Harris grilled then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process. The exchange, which took place in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh got visibly frustrated after Harris asked if Kavanaugh had ever discussed the FBI investigation of Trump with anyone at the law firm Kasowitz, Benson and Torres.

Harris was trying to establish if Kavanaugh breached conflict of interest as the FBI’s Russia probe continued, being that Kasowitz is one of Trump’s personal lawyers.

After he dodged the question, Harris said: “My question is: Have you had a conversation with anyone at that firm about that investigation? It’s a really specific question.”

At the beginning of the hearing Harris asked that the process be placed on hold because she believed Kavanaugh would be unable to exhibit impartial judgement on the bench. She also said that the hearing was rushed which did not allow the committee to accurately review the mass amount documents they received and accused Kavanaugh of not fully submitting required documents to the committee.

Sen. Kamala Harris vs. Attorney General William Barr: May 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktdi_L0rYkk

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Harris asked Attorney General William Barr if the White House had ever asked Barr investigate any individuals. The hearing took place to reveal the findings of Robert Mueller’s special FBI report.

“Did the president or anyone at the White House suggested you open an investigation of anyone?” Harris asked. Barr asked Harris to repeat the question saying he was thinking about the word “suggested” before he replied that he did not know.

It’s really Cory Booker’s face for me during the whole thing.

Sen. Kamala Harris vs. Sen. John Coryn: June 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5c24SOEy_7s&t=2s

During the summer months as Black communities struggled under the stress of racial violence while living through a pandemic, Harris and her Republican colleague Sen. John Cornyn, had a peculiar exchange where Harris was able to shut him down using his own words.

Harris wanted to enter into discussion regarding a Republican backed police reform bill which did not expand enough to include a ban on chokeholds and or no-knock warrants. Harris accused Cornyn and his party members of stalling the important debate.

But when Cornyn attempted to accuse Harris of asking that the debate be held behind closed doors, she painfully had to remind him that their hearings are broadcast on live television.