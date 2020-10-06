“He Took Everything From Me In That Moment”: Jenifer Lewis Recalls Molestation From Childhood Pastor

For those who are more visual and auditory and would rather hear a person tell their story, then read about it in a book. You’re in luck. Thee Jenifer Lewis, The Mother of Black Hollywood, like the title of her memoir states, is going to be the next guest on TV One’s “Uncensored.”

And at 63-years-old and over four decades in the industry, Lewis has stories for days.

Over the years, we’ve come to know Lewis for her throaty voice, staccatoed movements and her hilarity.

But Lewis is far more than the woman she presents on screen. And some of her life’s memories aren’t funny.

In this clip from the upcoming episode of “Uncensored,” Lewis recalled being molested by her childhood pastor.

“I have absolutely no problem talking about my molestation. I talk about it because I want other women to confront that, however they can. I was in the church choir. And choirs will visit each other’s churches. And I got to ride with the pastor. I was very excited. And I was sitting up front.

Then all of a sudden, coming from the other church, he pulls over and leans over to me, I’m in the passenger seat. He leans over to me and he starts to kiss me. Well, I gritted my teeth and then he tried to put his tongue in my—it was so gross and disgusting. And I felt his hands on my breasts.

Well, I pushed him away from me.

He took everything from me in that moment. God. Because he was a man of God. My mother because after I told her, which I did, we just pushed it down and never talked about it again. And he took my career. Because the question I had asked him before he pulled over was, ‘Pastor Herd, do you think I can be a star?’

When he touched me inappropriately, he took my mother, God, and my career. He insulted everything that I was, my entire foundation for being alive.

And I told. That’s why I always say to other women and men, if that first person doesn’t listen, you tell somebody else. You tell until somebody listens. And then if you can, confront your abuser. Try to have witnesses around. They don’t like to be confronted.

Get it off of you so it doesn’t eat you alive.”

You can watch this clip from Jenifer Lewis’ “Uncensored” episode in the video below.

In this episode, she also speaks about her relationship with Whitney Houston, makes a plea for us to vote and says that nothing could have stopped her from becoming a star. You can check out those clips as well, below.

“Uncensored” airs Sunday’s at 10/9c on TV One