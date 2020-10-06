Actress Armelia McQueen Dead At 68

Armelia McQueen best known for role in 1978’s Ain’t Misbehavin and as the Red Queen in “Adventures in Wonderland,” has died.

According to Variety, the news was confirmed by McQueen’s friend, Dorian Hannaway.

In a Facebook post, Hannaway shared that McQueen transitioned on Saturday, October 3.

She wrote:

“ARMELIA MCQUEEN! You are truly an angel now. My dear friend Armelia crossed over yesterday. She leaves us cherishing her memory as she was one of the greatest friends you could ever have. The only thing bigger than her beautiful soul was her extraordinary talent. She gave us such joy in her many turns on the Broadway stage as well as her film and TV roles. She was brilliant in AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ and so many other shows. But I will remember her as my girlfriend whose dazzling smile and crazy sense of humor gave me so much joy. All of us who are lucky enough to call her our friend will be sustained by the many memories of the fun we all had together. My heart is sad this day; but I know I’ll see my friend at the next party. Save me a seat, Queenie. “I’m saving my love for YOU!”

McQueen’s performance in Ain’t Misbehavin, a musical tribute to Fats Waller and Black musicians during the Harlem Renaissance, won her a Theatre World award for best debut performance.

It was McQueen’s breakout role.

In an 2008 interview with History Makers, McQueen shared that she and her castmates essentially created the characters themselves after learning the music.

“The characters were never written. All the characters that we formed that we did, we did ourselves…The director and the choreographer, they were just happy for you to come up with that, you know. Then they could, they could then mold, you know.”

In 1990, she starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in Ghost as Clara Brown.

She starred in other films including 1976’s Sparkle, Bulworth, and Life, with Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence.

From 1992 to 1994, she portrayed the Red Queen on Disney’s television show, “Adventures in Wonderland.”

Her career also boasts appearances on “Martin,” “Living Single,” “That’s So Raven,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and more.

More recently, in 2018, she appeared in the series, “Artbound” and had a recurring role as Shula Whitaker in “Hart of Dixie.”

At the time of publication, the cause of McQueen’s death is unknown.