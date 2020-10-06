In “Closing Argument” Video Michelle Obama Asks Voters To End Trump’s Gaslighting And Chaos On Election Day

Echoing a similar sense of urgency that she displayed at the Democratic National Convention in August, Michelle Obama expressed a sense of urgency around undecided voters and encouraged voters to make a voting plan as Election Day looms, less than 30 days away.

In the 24-minute video titled, “Closing Argument,” Obama donned her attorney hat, arguing for reasoning and empathy as the country moves forward in electing our next leader. Obama claims that path forward is a vote for Joe Biden.

“My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know,” Obama tweeted.

“Let’s be honest right now our country is in chaos because of a president who isn’t up to the job and if we want to regain any kind of stability, we’ve got to make sure that every eligible voter is informed and engaged in this election because the stakes are on display everyday, not just in the headlines, but in our families,” Obama said.

Obama began with focusing on the ongoing pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 200,000 people in America. As the country struggles to find footing among a sobering recession, a deep racial reckoning, confusion around a clear path to herd immunity and preventive measures Obama relayed the worries of the individual inside of the collective trauma.

People in America are concerned about sending their children to school, sustaining their jobs, healthcare, and businesses as well as acclimating to life in the pandemic.

“It’s painful to think that months into this crisis, this is still where we are with no clear plan, no peace of mind. And the worst part is that it didn’t have to be like this. Look around the world. So many countries aren’t experiencing this level of extended suffering and uncertainty,” she said.

We know that instead of quelling the fears heightened over an unforeseen pandemic, Trump instead fans the flames evoking deep hatred and division.

“When Americans of all backgrounds peacefully protest racism and police violence he disparages them yet eggs on heavily armed militias,” she said.

“Thankfully we have the chance to elect a president who can meet this moment. A leader who has the character and the experience to put an end to this chaos, start solving these problems and help lighten the load for families all across the country. And that leader is Joe Biden,” said Obama.

She argues that as a wealthy man who glorifies privilege, Trump is unable and unwilling to lead.

“It is frustrating to hear some folks say that you’ve been the beneficiary of privilege, that the color of your skin gives you a head start,” Obama said.

She asked that voters imagine how it would feel to be a Black person in America, a country that Black communities built, with the full knowledge that their country continuously degrades them. With Trump, it is even more dangerous to have a” leader” who emboldens that type of hate.

“As a Black woman, who has, like the overwhelming majority of people of color in this nation done everything in my power to live a life of dignity and service and honesty, the knowledge that any of my fellow Americans is more afraid of me than the chaos we are living through right now, well that hurts. It hurts us all. It is a heaviness that sits on our hearts,” she said.

“Think about what the next four years, how quickly things have turned. And then think about what the next four years could mean for this country’s future. The message we will send to our children and who we truly value. Think about what would possibly compel you to accept this level of chaos, violence and confusion under this president and would be willing to watch our country continue to spiral out of control?”

“Search your hearts, and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it,” Obama said.