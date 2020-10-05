I Reject That Kind Of Gaslighting: Gabrielle Union Addresses Claims She Sued “AGT” Because She Was Fired

Gabrielle Union’s fight against NBC and the producers of its hit show “America’s Got Talent,” was celebrated by the majority of Black women. We know what it’s like to deal with microaggressions and outright racism at the workplace. Still, there were those who attempted to demean Union’s claims and those who argued that the only reason she entered into the suit was because she was bitter about being fired from the talent competition show.

And in a recent interview with Marie Claire for their October issue, Union addressed those who hold that particular view point.

For those who need a refresher, you may recall that Union took issue with one of the show’s talent producers allegedly giving Union “excessive notes” about her appearance, referring to her hairstyles as “too Black.”

Union told Marie Claire, “I should be able to exist however the f–k I want to exist. Because if you’re hiring Gabrielle Union for my talent, then my talent is going to come out of my body in every way, shape, and incarnation that I can imagine. You’re getting more bang for your buck the more you allow me to exist as I see fit.”

The attention to Union’s claims garnered even more attention when Terry Crews, who also worked for the network, publicly stated that he had never experienced racism there. While his intention was…unclear, his words undermined Union’s allegations. Crews would later apologize on several occasions.

While she was disappointed by Crews’ response, she said she was not surprised.

“These racist institutions and systems have done an amazing job at keeping us very fearful of speaking up, asking for equality, and asking for accountability because they have shown us time and time again that we are disposable. They will discredit and malign you, and you will never work again… Being blackballed in this industry is very real.”

She also spoke to those who claim she was lashing out at the network after she was fired as a judge on the show.

“That very sentiment is how all of this has been allowed to go on for centuries. That kind of gaslighting, I categorically reject. You are not going to gaslight me into minimizing my trauma, which is exactly what allows this to continue on for the next person.”

As we reported earlier, NBC conducted an investigation into Union’s claims and found that there was no wrongdoing.

The network, along with producers for AGT, Fremantle and Syco, did reach a settlement with Union for an undisclosed amount afterward.