NYC Mayor Reverses City’s Reopening In Certain Areas Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

New York City was once the epicenter for the novel COVID-19 virus. Due to strict quarantining rules and closure of all nonessential businesses and schools ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo, the city was able to reach all-time lows of hospitalization rates and COVID-related deaths. This lead to a four-phase reopening plan being implemented with outdoor dining plans, curbside pickup at retail stores, and the opening of nonessential businesses. Now that the city is way past beginning the final stage of reopening, the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that nonessential business, schools and restaurants will be have to close across nine areas due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We now have nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens that have been above a 3% positivity level for seven consecutive days or more,” Mayor de Blasio said during a October 4 press conference according to the Huffington Post. “That measure tells us that we have to take more extensive action.”

He also noted that nearly a half-million residents live in these nine zip codes. The temporary shut down in these areas will begin October 7, 2020. For areas whose COVID-19 rates are nearing 3%, the mayor plans to temporarily close gyms, suspend indoor dining and shut down pools.

The New York Post noted that the zip codes that will be shut down include 11219 (Borough Park, Brooklyn), 11223 (Gravesend/Homecrest, Brooklyn, 11230 (Midwood, Brooklyn) 11204 (Bensonhurst/Mapleton, Brooklyn),11210 (Flatlands, Brooklyn),11691 (Edgemere/Far Rockaway, Queens), 11229 (Gerritsen Beach/Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn), 11367 (Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok, Queens) and 11415 (Kew Gardens, Queens). These areas have positive cases with rates between 3% and 9%.

Areas with positive cases on the rise include the Queens neighborhoods Jamaica, Hillcrest, Pomonok, Fresh Meadows, Rego Park and Brooklyn areas like Williamsburg, Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Fort Greene, Mill Basin, Kesington/Windsor Terrace, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay and Clinton Hill. The positive cases in these areas are between 2 and 4%.