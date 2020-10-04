Jhene Aiko Releases Song To Encourage Everyone To Get To The Polls, ‘Vote’

With the 2020 Presidential Election coming up, Jhene Aiko has teamed up with ABC’s black-ish to encourage us all to get out and vote. The Sail Out singer has released a new track titled “Vote” that will be airing on the election-themed episode of the ABC comedy.

On “Vote” Aiko sings: “Cause now I’m old enough/But I ain’t know so many things were gonna hold me up/Wanted to rock the vote, when I was growin’ up/Now they hit the rerock, try to slow me up/I just want to get to the ballot/ I just want to feel like I’m valid/Put in my vote, I can have it/

But that shouldn’t feel like magic/It’s the best way to make my voice heard/ And it should be automatic/ That’s my American right/ I just wanna focus on my vote.”

“Now more than ever it is vital that we all VOTE,” Aiko said according to Variety. “It was an honor working with Black-ish to bring you this song.”

The special episode of black-ish will “follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics,” according to Billboard. It will be a two-part back-to-back special with the second part being animated. While Junior is researching voting rights, his little sister Diane, played by Marsai Martin, plays “Vote” by Aiko for him.

the comedy’s showrunner Courtney Lily said it was show creator Kenya Barris’ idea to tap Aiko for this idea.

“He knows all of these musicians and people that want to work with him,” she said. “We knew we wanted to do a music video — that was going to be an important part of the set pieces we were going to do. So we were starting to come up with stuff and he was like, ‘Hang on, I’m going to see if I can get Jhené to work on something.’ And we were like, ‘Ok!’ He literally lends his voice, his capital in this town to help make everything better, which is really all you can ask for when you’re getting into these things. Everybody bent over backwards to give a little bit more time.”

The episode will air on Sunday, October 4 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. On October 21, the seventh season will premiere. Listen to Aiko’s “Vote” below.