Megan Thee Stallion Blasted Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron During ‘SNL’ Performance

For her debut on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Megan thee Stallion decided to use the platform to the spread the message that Black women need to be protected. During her performance of her hit “Savage,” a 1962 speech from Malcolm X where he spoke about the maltreatment of Black women played in the background.

“The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman. Who taught you to hate the color of your skin? Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair?,” he said in the audio.

She then played a more recent poignant clip of activist Tamika Mallory’s speech about her disappointment with Kentucky’s Attorney General’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case. In case you missed it, a grand jury didn’t charge any of the Louisville Metro Police Department officers with Taylor’s death. Only ex-officer Brett Hankison was charged with first degree wanton endangerment because the bullet he fired put Taylor’s neighbors in danger. The bullets that struck and killed Taylor came from officer Myles Cosgrove’s gun, according to the FBI, and he was not hit with any charges.

Mallory’s words were displayed on a screen behind Thee Stallion: “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.” The Houston hottie then said: “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women … because at the end of the day we need our Black women. “We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” “

The “WAP” rapper has experienced the disrespect of Black women first hand. She said that she was shot by rapper Tory Lanez in her feet back in July. After she went forward with her claims, besides being accused on lying on social media, Lanez responded two months later denying that he shot her. Even though there was evidence that the bullet fragments came from Lanez’s gun, he said he was innocent on tracks throughout his latest album, Daystar.

Watch her performance below.