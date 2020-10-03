North West Wants Us To Have More Dogs. Here’s Why That’s A Great Idea

Sometimes children’s innocent remarks can be very insightful. North West recently gave an adorable answer during a recent chat with CR Fashion Book when she asked what she thinks would make the world a better place.

“I would make everybody love each other and make the coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs,” she said.

While spreading love and overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic would absolutely make things better, having dogs as pets has been recommended to make your day brighter by researchers. According to Help Guide, “playing with a dog or cat can elevate levels of serotonin and dopamine, which calm and relax, pet owners have lower triglyceride and cholesterol levels (indicators of heart disease) than those without pets and heart attack patients with pets survive longer than those without.” An article from Harvard Medical School said that having a dog can teach their owner mindfulness, a relaxation technique that helps focus on the here-and-now. The author wrote:

Mindfulness is a component of many relaxation techniques, including yoga, deep breathing, tai chi, massage, reflexology, journaling, and prayer. You can also easily use the technique while walking with a dog. In fact, let your dog show you how. Notice how joyously present she is when out in the world: her head is up, her tail is wagging, and she’s alert and taking it all in. She is open to new sights, smells, sounds, people, and animals. Each walk is an adventure.

Research from the University of Vienna found that canines have the ability of emotional contagion, which is the ability for emotions to spread between dogs and humans and for dogs to know the difference between different emotions.

“Since dogs share their natural environment with us humans, our emotional vocalizations are likely to be of relevance to them,” Annika Huber, author of the University of Vienna study, said according to Psychology Today. “It indicates our close relationship.”

Dogs are ideal companions because not only do they bring you comfort, but they give unconditional love, decrease feelings of loneliness and help boost your mood.