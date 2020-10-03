Issa Rae Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Issa Rae will be making her Saturday Night Live debut. According to the NBC show’s Twitter, Rae will be hosting on October 17, 2020.

The Insecure star will join the small group of funny Black women that have hosted during their 46 seasons. Tiffany Haddish was the last Black comedienne to serve as host back in 2018. She was the 12th Black woman to do so. Other Black actresses that have hosted include Halle Berry, Cicely Tyson, Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah, Gabourey Sidibe, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Rosario Dawson, Oprah Winfrey and Maya Rudolph, who also starred on the show for seven years. Janet Jackson also hosted and served as the musical guest in 2004.

Saturday Night Live will make its return to out televisions screens on October 3, 2020. Funny man Chris Rock will be hosting and Megan thee Stallion will be performing.

Besides making her SNL debut and working on the fifth season of Insecure, the Los Angeles native has a lot on her plate. It was recently announced that Rae became the co-owner and face of a chemical-free natural hair care line called Sienna Naturals.

“The care and the research that has gone into this natural, safe, healthy brand, I knew that I wanted to be involved,” Rae said in a statement according to The Cut. “We get coerced into manipulating our hair into styles not right for us, or using damaging products. I have an opportunity to make hair care digestible via my sense of humor, my openness to my own hair struggle journey.”

Rae also launched her own production company, Hoorae Production Company. Shows under the company’s umbrella include upcoming HBO shows Tre Cnt and the Seen & Heard, HBO Max’s Rap S–t, Perfect Strangers for Spyglass, Ghost in the Machine for streaming giant Netflix and Sinkhole with Monkeypaw and Universal, Variety reported.