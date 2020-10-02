Buy Black Friday: Majesty Hair Care

Angela Constable’s entrepreneurial journey has been orchestrated by God. From her childhood “chore” to owning her own shop and now launching her own haircare line, Majesty Hair Care. Listen to her journey and learn about her products below.

“It started by divine design. When I was 6 years old, my aunt said that I would tell people that I was going to be a beautician and own my salon. As I got older, I didn’t remember any of that. My mother wasn’t good with hair and so I grew up in the salon getting relaxers at a young age. I would watch the ladies and admire what they were doing. At ten years old, my mom had me doing her hair. I did her relaxers, roller sets, and her permanent hair color. My mom was a single parent and that’s how she made ends meet. At first, it was fun. It was like having a doll head. Then after a while, it felt like a chore. But I didn’t know it was grooming me for something.”

Eventually, God told Angela that she needed to open her own salon. She followed that instruction and began renting booth spaces but due to differences in business practices that didn’t exactly work out. And she never wanted to tell stylists how to create. She realized that she needed her own space, where she was the only stylist. She did so and has been operating out of that space for 30 years.

In the midst of that journey, Angela heard God speak again saying that she needed her own product line. It came as a bit of a surprise to her because that was something she had never considered that aspect of the industry.

“Back then we didn’t really have good products that took good care of our hair. We had to settle a lot. Like Johnson & Johnson if they had something out we just had to use it and it had to work for all our different hair textures. So I found a company that I liked. Their brand worked well on all hair. I was like okay I don’t know anything about this so I really got to depend on God’s voice to tell me do this do that.”

So Angela researched to find a chemist. She decided to work with college students to make it more affordable. Eventually, one of her clients referred a woman for her natural hair care services. The woman saw the products Angela used and said, ‘Oh my husband works for them.’

And that’s how Angela met the chemist who would help her develop the formula for Majesty Hair Care.

“One of the key ingredients in my products is an ingredient God gave me. They were not putting that in hair products at all back then. In 2009, I started my brand but I was preparing before it was manifesting. I took a trip to Jamaica and God told me to use Noni in your product. When I was in Jamaica, they were drinking Noni juice. In Jamaica, I asked them where can I see this Noni fruit? And they took me back into the bush. This girl literally climbed a tree, cut it off and handed it to me.”

Noni has been used in skin care products, so it only makes sense that it works well for hair, a natural appendage of the skin. The line also includes argan and avocado for moisture. The first product in the line was the Majesty shine therapy spray, launched in 2009.

“What makes me different is I’m a hairstylist who works with the chemist. So he’ll make something and I’ll use it and tell him, ‘I need it to do this.’ And he knows what to do. Then God was saying it was time to do shampoos, conditioners and all that. Then we got the shampoo, the conditioner (leave or wash out) and then the noni detangling conditioner. With those products, we added marula, which is found in Africa. Nobody was using that. We found it in cosmetics once again. It is kind of like noni, it’s an anti-inflammatory. Those key ingredients, noni, marula and grape seed, they’re causing the hair to strengthen the hair and make it fuller.

That’s why I say this career found me. I didn’t expect to do all this. The knowledge of hair has always been with me. I had always looked at hair so differently than other stylists. And I think that’s because it didn’t start for me in cosmetology school.

I call the package, the moisturizing shampoo conditioning system because it really keeps the moisture in our hair. And I really made my product geared toward the 4C hair types. I knew if I could conquer that end all the other hair types could benefit from it.

I notice a lot of natural products are geared toward your 2s and 3s but what about us over here? We’re the majority.

The product to be well made. It can really be sold really expensive. My slogan is “Transforming the way we view our hair.” And the reason I did that was because I noticed the market was starting to shy away from us saying, ‘made for Black women.’

So I decided I’m going to say ‘we’ because ‘we’ know who we’re talking about. That way everybody can be happy.

But in the midst of COVID, I lost half of my clientele. And they weren’t happy about it. But it forced my products to sell. Because women were like, ‘I don’t even know what to do to my hair.’ So what I did was I offered free hair consultations and that’s when I was able to introduce them to ‘MAJESTY Hair Care’.

MN: Our hair is so important to us. And to live without somebody taking care of our hair…

Angela: That’s our crown. That’s why I got that crown. It’s everything. It’s our culture, it’s our identity. And that’s something no other group of people understand. Our hair is so unique to us. It identifies who we are as a people. And we have so many varieties, even they’re amazed by it.

MN: As a culture, we’ve been so ignorant about our hair for so long. Even still today. Only a few people really know how to protect it. And it’s so important you’re marketing to women with 4C hair because we don’t see our hair reflected that way.

Angela : I most often show that type of hair on my Instagram page. It’s like God keeps sending me brown women. They got to be good and brown. At first I was using my daughter. She’s light complected and they didn’t care for her. One lady said, ‘How does it work on real hair?’ You know how we can be mean, boy. But my models are brown-skinned and have all different types of hair. The followers I have, like to see that.

MN: There is this big movement about no parabens and no silicone. Do you have those in your line?

Angela: I don’t have any parabens. I do have silicone. What they’re finding out is there is a healthy silicone and a non healthy silicone. My silicones are water-soluble. When you look at silicone, that’s what you want to look for. If you have 4C hair, and you don’t have any silicone in there, the hair is only going to look good while it’s wet. Silicone helps to push the good stuff down deep in the hair shaft.

What that means is when you rinse the hair, the product comes right out. The bad silicones put a build up on the hair. It starts looking ashy, flaky and feels dry. But with a good product, you won’t notice silicone unless you have an allergy.

MN: Where can people get it?

Angela: Online only. It’s on MajestyHairCare.com and on Amazon. I did that on purpose because I want to present the product all over. It’s on Amazon too. It’s also being sold through WeBuyBlack. So the bundle is $40 and individually the products are anywhere from $10.99 to $16.50 for the oil. So it’s cheaper to get the $40 bundle.

You can see the product in action, on the Majesty Hair Care Instagram page.