In Landmark Bill California Creates Taskforce To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

On Wednesday California became the first state to consider a pathway for Black residents to receive reparations to atone for the stain of slavery, The Sacramento Bee reports.

The bill was authored by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, a Black woman and Democrat from San Diego who serves as chair of California’s Legislative Black Caucus.

“This is an extremely important time for all of us,” Weber said Wednesday. “California tries to lead the way in terms of civil rights, and we have a responsibility to do that.”

While the bill does not commit a specific dollar amount, it allows Governor Newsom to assemble a nine-person task force to report on the harsh effects of slavery on Black residents and recommend legislation that would provide a monetary amount.

“After watching last night’s debate, this signing can’t come too soon,” Newsom said during a videoconference with lawmakers and other stakeholders, including the rapper Ice Cube, who was a staunch supporter of the bill.

“As a nation, we can only truly thrive when every one of us has the opportunity to thrive. Our painful history of slavery has evolved into structural racism and bias built into and permeating throughout our democratic and economic institutions,” Newsom said in a statement.

California may be heralded as a progressive state and was founded as a free state in 1850. But law bending allowed for white residents to purchase enslaved people as long as they lived in California temporarily or if the slaves were purchased before California was ratified as a state.

Droves of Black people in America migrated to California specifically from Texas and Louisiana, which served as fast throughway to escape the horrors of the Jim Crow south.

“California has come to terms with many of its issues, but it has yet to come to terms with its role in slavery,” Weber said. “After 400 years, we still have the impact.”

Lawmakers hope the bill will serve as an opportunity for other states to follow, especially in a year where racial reckoning remains prominent with the continued killings of Black people in America, as well as a presidential administration that refuses to denounce white supremacists.

Following the reparations bill announcement, rapper and mogul Jay-Z announced Governor Newsom also signed the passing of AB 1950, a bill that allows probation sentences in California to be limited to a maximum of one year for misdemeanor offenses and two years for felonies.

Newsom signed the bill after working alongside Jay-Z, rapper Meek Mill and criminal justice organization REFORM Alliance.