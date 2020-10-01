Cop Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Is Shamefully Fundraising Money To Retire

No less than one week after it was announced there would be no indictment in the death of Breonna Taylor, one of the three officers involved in her fatal shooting is using crowdsourcing to retire from the force.

Detective Myles Cosgrove, whose gun fired the fatal shots that killed Taylor according to an FBI ballistics report, is seeking funds on the “Christian crowdfunding site” GiveSendGo.

Cosgrove’s family launched the fundraiser so that he can “purchase the remainder of his service time” and focus on his family’s safety, alleging they have been issued several threats throughout the investigation. The fundraiser aims to raise $75,000 and was first reported by the Louisville Courier-Journal. To date, it has raised over $20,000 towards its insidious goal.

“It has recently become clear that it will be impossible for Myles to safely return to his position serving the community with the Louisville Metro Police Department,” a description on the on the fundraiser page.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker was shot and killed on March 13 during a botched raid involving Cosgrove, Officer John Mattingly and former cop Brett Hankison. Last week a grand jury impaneled by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron found that Cosgrove and Mattingly acted in self defense returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired first. Walker, a registered gun owner has maintained that he acted in self defense fearing that an intruder was breaking in.

Hankison, who was fired from the LMPD weeks after the shooting captured national attention was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for bullets that were fired into a neighboring apartment.

Cosgrove and Mattingly were placed on administrative leave while Hankison is appealing his termination.

Many, including Taylor’s family, believe the LMPD acted negligently under the authority of a no-knock warrant. Several discrepancies remain, with law enforcement officials arguing that officers knocked prior to entering with a battering ram. However Taylor’s neighbors and Walker have given different accounts of what transpired on March 13.

The site GiveSendGo houses a number of controversial fundraisers including a campaign for Mattingly along with one for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old white supremacist who opened fire killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the shooting of Jacob Blake and one for Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake.