“Absurd” Dr. Dre Responds To Estranged Wife’s Spousal Support Requests

For weeks now, we’ve been reporting the demands put forth by Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young in their ongoing divorce.

Young is requesting quite a bit but most notably is her ask of nearly $2 million per month in temporary spousal support from the billionaire.

Today, TMZ, reported Dre’s response to Young’s requests.

In legal documents, Dr. Dre claims that he is still paying for Young’s every need. In fact, he claims that in the two months since she filed for divorce, she’s already made more than most people in Los Angeles make in a year.

Dre claims he’s allowed Young to stay in his Malibu mansion, which is worth $25 million. He also claims that security brings Nicole meals prepared by his private chef 3-5 times a week.

He also states that the couple’s business manager pays Nicole’s AMEX Centurion Black Card and those bills range from $150,000 to $350,000 a month.

Dre claims that aside from “unauthorized charges” all of her expenses and attorney fees have been paid by him. Her lawyers are currently seeking $5 million in fees.

The documents state, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”

Dre claims he offered to pay Nicole an additional $350,000 in attorney fees but then she took nearly $400,000 from his record company’s business account.

Still, he claims he’s willing to pay the fees.