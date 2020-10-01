Data Leak Shows Trump Campaign Targeted 3.5M Black Americans To Deter Them From Voting In 2016

A recent massive data leak proved the depths of destruction the Trump campaign attempted in the 2016 election to further disenfranchise Black voters.

According to a report from Channel 4 News the campaign was able to access the records of 198 million Americans, which contained details about their economic statuses, and split them into eight categories.

3.5 million Black Americans were categorized by the Trump campaign as ‘Deterrence’ – voters they wanted to stay home on election day. In addition, Trump’s campaign reportedly spent over $50 million on Facebook ads to target voters with highly tailored, negative Hillary Clinton political ads.

The sabotage was aimed at 16 swing states, which Trump was able to narrowly claim on Election Day due to low turnouts of Black Democratic voters. The effort was carried out with ads made by Cambridge Analytica, a controversial British consulting firm that was the subject of a past investigation linked with misappropriation and voter suppression.

“In Georgia, despite Black people constituting 32% of the population, they made up 61% of the Deterrence’ category. In North Carolina, Black people are 22% of the population but were 46% of ‘Deterrence’. In Wisconsin, Black people constitute just 5.4% of the population but made up 17% of ‘Deterrence,'” Channel 4 writes.

In total about 54 percent of the “Deterrence” category was made up of Black voters. Trump reportedly spent more than $44 million on Facebook ads to disseminate six million versions of targeted messages which included Clinton’s controversial “super-predator” statement from the early 90’s. Clinton once used the term to validate the mass incarceration of young Black Americans.

“The thing that’s shocking-slash-troubling about this is that there’s this category of suppression,” Jamal Watkins, the vice president of the NAACP told Channel 4.

“So, we use data – similar to voter file data – but it’s to motivate, persuade and encourage folks to participate. We don’t use the data to say who can we deter and keep at home. That just seems, fundamentally, it’s a shift from the notion of democracy.”

A senior official in the Trump campaign has denied involvement.

As political pundits continue to lay partial blame of Trump’s election on the shoulders of Black voters, there has been little movement at the federal level to address the blatant voter suppression in the last general election as well as in local elections.