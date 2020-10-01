WhenBlackWomenVote We Are A Force Beyond Measure

During the month of October MadameNoire is doing a deep dive on the impact of the Black women’s vote in America. We know we are powerful and that our history in this country has been inextricably linked to disenfranchisement, suppression, pain and violence.

However, throughout all of our trials, Black women continue to show up for our communities domestically and abroad. For our families and in the workplace. From the church to the function.

Black women have historically shown up at the polls in astronomical ways, engaged and invested in moving the country forward. The progressive movement began as we fought for our independence through the evils of slavery and continued through reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement, landing in present day. Our participation in the voting process is often taken for granted as politicians weigh in on the votes of Black women only to leave our interests behind after they secure the nomination.

There would be no America without the continued labor of Black women. Follow us on the journey to unveil the power unleashed #WhenBlackWomenVote.

Week 1: The history

Detailing how Black women are routinely scrubbed from the women’s suffragist movement in America, paving the way for the right to vote.

Week 2: The data

During week 2 we will dive into the numbers and the facts. How have Black women participated in general elections over the last 20 years, and which campaign closely aligns with the ideals most central to Black women voters. Though we are not a monolith, there are several areas that Black women routinely find investment in.

Week 3: The educators and the revolutionaries

This week will cover the different voter education organizations run by Black women who are vigorously working to get out the vote. In the same breath, we’ll explore the valid fears and concerns of eligible Black women voters who have chosen to not participate in the general election.

Week 4: The future

After Election Day, a call to action for Black women to hold the new administration accountable.

Share and comment on social media using the hashtag #WhenBlackWomenVote!