Halloween Doesn’t Need To Be Canceled This Year, Just Re-imagined

COVID-19 has altered the lives of our children in ways that we never could have imagined. It has significantly altered the landscape of schooling as well as the manner in which our children interact with one another. Further, it leaves parents in the complicated position of trying to protect their children from this deadly virus while also trying to foster stability and restore some sense of normalcy to their lives. With fall just around the corner, medical experts as well as the CDC have strongly advised against engaging in traditional Halloween activities such as trick or treating, haunted houses, and indoor costume parties. Even pumpkin picking is said to pose a moderate risk to participants. That said, Halloween does not need to be canceled this year, just reimagined.

“The idea of trick-or-treating is just not feasible this year,” Shelly Vaziri Flais, a professor with the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a physician with Pediatric Health Associates in Naperville, told the Daily Herald. “It isn’t whether you believe in a virus or not. This is an actual virus that follows the rules of science. To me, the greater good would be served by finding alternative ways to celebrate Halloween.”

In order to shift gears for Halloween this year, Reena B. Patel, parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist, and board-certified behavior analyst, tells MadameNoire that it’s important for parents to start by telling kids that in order “to keep all of our friends and family safe we will still be celebrating Halloween, but it will be different.”

Next, parents should ask their kids for input saying something along the lines of, “If we cannot do traditional Halloween festivities what would you like to do?” Once plans have been established, Patel recommends building anticipation for the festivities by way of a Halloween countdown.

“We do it for Christmas too. Make a countdown calendar and for each day have a Halloween surprise ready to share with your child,” said Patel. Some examples include Halloween coloring sheets, candy corn puzzles, pencils, stickers. Small that things that represent and lead up to the big day.”

If you or your child are stumped on how to celebrate this year, here are a few recommendations:

Decorate

By decorating the inside and outside of the home, as recommended by Patel, you can help your child get into the Halloween spirit.

Purchase a Halloween-themed activity box

“There are some companies that participate in themed activity boxes,” said Patel. “Yes, some are subscription plans, but you can even get one for the month of October. A fun way to do it is the open box surprise and see what arrives at your door. ”

Collaborate with teachers

“See what the teachers have planned. Volunteer to help your school create some fun Zoom Halloween activities,” said Patel. “A week of Halloween Zoom costume dress-up is a great example.”

Get in the kitchen

Halloween is a holiday that lends itself to countless fun and creative baking ideas. “Baking is such a fun, creative way to interact with your child,” adds Patel.

Read spooky books (or watch horror movies)

Reading with your children is always a good idea, but consider adding a Halloween-themed twist by choosing children’s books that are of the horror genre.