Gabrielle Union Reaches Settlement With NBC Over Discrimination Allegations

It’s been ten months since Gabrielle Union first publicly stated her grievances working with on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Union accused the company of racism and sexism based on the way she and others were treated on the set of the show and alleged that she was wrongfully terminated.

Now, after much public discourse, investigations, and some crossfire with Terry Crews, Union and NBC have reached a settlement.

According to CBS News, a statement from both Union and the network reads: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution,” reads a joint statement from Union and the network. “NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

After America’s Got Talent’s 14th season, they announced that Union, a judge on the show, would not be returning. Later, after making claims of harassment, Union filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

The complaint read, in part, “Union, a black woman, was singled out due to her physical appearance and discriminated against by NBC due to the fact that her hair did not fit within the white image that NBC apparently sought to convey to the audience.”

Afterward, NBC hired an outside investigator who found “an overarching culture of diversity on the show.”

But apparently, the investigation wasn’t enough to absolve NBC of all accountability and for whatever reason, they still felt the need to settle with Union.

The statement regarding the settlement did not include details on the conditions.