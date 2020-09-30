Armed Officers Barge Black College Student’s Dorm Room As She Slept After White Classmates Filed False Report

Freshman Christin Evans went from being excited about attending college at Stephen F. Austin University in Texas to feeling deeply traumatized. According to KHOU-TV, the 17-year-old woke up around 3 a.m. on September 14 to find multiple armed officers with guns drawn inside her dorm room.

Evans’ parents believe that their daughter was a victim of swatting, which is when people falsely call the police on someone in an attempt to harass them. Evans says that the people responsible, which she believes to be her three roommates and seven other girls — who are mostly white and upperclassmen — filed a report with police claiming that she had threatened to stab them with a pair of scissors. The report was fabricated and Evans has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

In the wake of Breonna Taylor’s murder, the experience was especially frightening to Evans and her parents.

“[This could have been] a “Breonna Taylor circumstance,” said the family’s attorney Randall Kallinen. “Luckily police did not shoot Christin Evans. This could have been a nightmare.”

Evans continues to attend classes but has since moved out of the dorms.

“I was looking forward to making friends and having a good time on the cheer team. But since this happened, it’s made it really really really hard … I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Evans said through tears. “I feel shaken. I don’t know what to think. I can’t sleep at night. It has made me really paranoid. Making sure everything is OK before I go to sleep,”

The university police department tweeted that they are “investigating a racially diverse group of students” for the incident and “the students will be held accountable for their actions at every possible level.”

The university’s president also expressed that the matter is being taken very seriously by the school’s administration.

“Filing a false report violates the SFA Code of Conduct and potentially violates the law as well,” SFA president Dr. Scott Gordon said. “The investigation and judicial processes take time. I want to urge everyone to withhold judgement until the conclusion of our investigation and process.”

